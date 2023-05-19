Man who called 2022 sell-off warns of huge event

BRDS Stock Alert: What to Know as Bird Global Leadership Buys Shares

BRDS stock is slipping despite the news

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer May 19, 2023, 10:03 am EDT
  • Bird Global (BRDS) stock is falling as leaders buy shares.
  • This saw them acquire over 1.5 million shares of BRDS stock.
  • However, a reverse stock split seems to be keeping the company down today.
BRDS Stock - BRDS Stock Alert: What to Know as Bird Global Leadership Buys Shares

Source: Arne Beruldsen / Shutterstock.com

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) stock is on the move Friday as investors react to news of leadership buying the company’s shares.

According to a press release, leaders of Bird Global are buying more than 1.5 million shares of BRDS stock on the open market. These leaders include CEO Shane Torchiana and chairman and founder Travis VanderZanden.

Torchiana said the following in a news release about Bird Global leaders buying BRDS stock:

“Senior leadership has continued to purchase shares due to the disconnect between share price and our expectation to increase long-term value by generating free cash flow […] Coming off of our best ever Q1 performance in gross margin, free cash flow, and adjusted EBITDA, we are optimistic about our ability to reach profitability as the weather improves from the winter months.”

BRDS Stockholders React

While leaders buying shares of a company’s stock would normally boost morale, that isn’t happening today. Instead, BRDS stock is continuing to lose ground with light trading on Friday.

As of this writing, roughly 1 million shares have changed hands. That’s a far way off from the company’s daily average trading volume of about 18.2 million shares.

One thing that could be keeping BRDS stock down today is a reverse stock split. That reverse split when into effect after markets closed on Thursday.

BRDS stock is down slightly as of Friday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

