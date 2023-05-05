Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re diving into the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to keep an eye on Friday morning!
Moving stocks today are earnings reports, investments, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) stock is rocketing more than 115% as it enters into final contract negotiations for the development and commercialization of NBTXR3.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) shares are soaring over 45% after announcing an investment agreement with OnKai.
- Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) stock is surging more than 36% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares are rising over 34% with the release of its Q1 earnings report.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock is increasing more than 31% on Friday morning.
- AGBA Group (NASDAQ:AGBA) shares are gaining over 30% with strong early morning trading.
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) stock is heading more than 28% higher after revealing the date for its next earnings report.
- AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) shares are jumping over 26% on Friday morning.
- Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) stock is getting a more than 26% boost as bank sector fears continue.
- Ambipar Emergency (NYSEMKT:AMBI) shares are up over 23% without any clear news.
10 Top Losers
- Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) stock is plummeting more than 47% after releasing its Q1 2023 earnings.
- Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) shares are diving over 29% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) stock is tumbling more than 28% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares are taking an over 28% beating after rallying on clinical trial news yesterday.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) stock is falling close to 24% after releasing results for Q1 earnings.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) shares are decreasing more than 17% after announcing the date for its upcoming earnings report.
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) stock is dropping over 17% alongside a weak revenue outlook.
- LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) shares are sliding nearly 17% today.
- Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) stock is declining more than 16% after rallying yesterday.
- Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 15% after releasing earnings.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.