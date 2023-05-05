Why Is Carvana (CVNA) Stock Up 33% Today?

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock is climbing higher on Friday after the used-car retailer released its earnings report for the first quarter of 2023.
The earnings report starts out positive with the company’s EPS coming in at -$1.47. That’s better than the -$1.87 per share that Wall Street was predicting for the period.
Another highlight for CVNA stock is the company’s revenue of $2.61 billion. That’s another win for the company compared to analysts’ estimate of $2.58 billion. However, revenue did drop from $3.5 billion in the same period of the year prior.
CVNA Stock Jumps on Q2 Outlook
Ernie Garcia, CEO of Carvana, gave this positive news to investors in the latest earnings report:
“The first quarter was a big step in the right direction and there are more steps to come. Given our strong start to the year, we expect to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2023. It is clear our strategy and execution are working as evidenced by our 61% increase in gross profit per unit, the best first quarter GPU in company history.”
Today’s news brings with it heavy trading of CVNA stock. As of this writing, more than 21 million shares are on the move. That’s already well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 15 million shares.
CVNA stock is up 33.3% as of Friday morning.
There’s even more stock market news traders can read about below!
We’ve got all of the greatest stock market news worth know about on Friday! Among that is why shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) and Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) stock are moving today. You can find out more on these matters at the following links!
More Friday Stock Market News
- AMC Stock Alert: AMC Pops Higher on Earnings Beat
- Why Is Clearfield (CLFD) Stock Down 28% Today?
- Why Is Trupanion (TRUP) Stock Down 32% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.