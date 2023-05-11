Why Is Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) Stock Down 42% Today?

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) stock is taking a beating on Thursday following an announcement for a public offering.
According to a press release, this offering has Neptune Wellness Solutions selling 12,121,212 shares of NEPT stock. These shares are priced at 33 cents each and the company expects to raise $4 million from the offering.
In addition to this, each share sold in the offering comes with a warrant to purchase another share of NEPT stock. Investors can exercise these warrants immediately for 33 cents and they expire in five years.
Investors aren’t reacting well to the news, which makes sense. The company is diluting its outstanding shares with this offering and it’s also devalued the stock with its price. For comparison, NEPT stock closed out Wednesday at 41 cents per share.
Other NEPT Stock News
Neptune Wellness Solutions has also been moving forward with an inventory sale. The company’s subsidiary, Sprout, has agreed to sell up to $7.5 million worth of its inventory to Alterna Capital Solutions, LLC.
All of this news brings with it heavy trading of NEPT stock today. As of this writing, more than 1.7 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of around 75,000 shares.
NEPT stock is down 42% as of Thursday morning.
