Why Is Unique Fabricating (UFAB) Stock Up 95% Today?

Unique Fabricating (NYSEMKT:UFAB) stock is on the move Wednesday despite a lack of news from the plastic fabrication company.
Instead, it looks like speculative traders are sending the stock higher today with heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 9 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the daily average trading volume for UFAB stock is 1.4 million shares.
Considering the lack of news today, it’s likely UFAB stock is getting pumped up by traders. That means investors could see the stock fall throughout the day once normal trading starts. That means any investment in the company is a risky one.
That also comes from the fact that UFAB is a penny stock. Penny stocks are much more volatile due to how easily traders can manipulate them. In this case, it comes from Unique Fabricating’s low price of 18 cents and market capitalization of $2.112 million.
What To Know About UFAB Stock
Unique Fabricating is a plastic fabrication company that was founded back in 1975. The company operates out of its headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. Shares of UFAB stock started trading in July 2015 through an initial public offering.
UFAB stock is up 94.5% as of Wednesday morning.
