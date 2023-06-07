Nvidia Director Harvey Jones Just Sold $28 Million of NVDA Stock

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been on a winning streak since it reported stellar Q1 earnings. Shares have surged more than 30% over the past month, briefly taking the chip maker past a trillion-dollar market capitalization. Though it has since dipped back below that line, NVDA stock remains highly elevated as experts ponder just how high it can go.
As it soars, some company insiders have seized the opportunity to take profits. This includes Harvey C. Jones, a noted tech sector executive who serves on the Nvidia board of directors. Recently, he offloaded a portion of his shares, walking away with a profit of roughly $28 million.
What’s Happening With NVDA Stock
It is important to note that while Jones has sold a portion of his Nvidia holdings, that doesn’t mean he has given up on the company. On the contrary, he still holds the majority of his stake. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Form 4 Filing, he sold 70,205 shares of common stock priced at $405 each while still holding 796,191 shares. The filing also indicates that the date of transaction for the trade is June 2, 2023.
News of the sale hasn’t impacted NVDA stock significantly, which, while down a little today, is still about flat for the week. While it has been fairly volatile, this can be attributed to negative market momentum. Through it all, Nvidia has still managed to stay well in the green for the month.
Jones isn’t the only Nvidia board member to sell some shares since Nvidia’s recent headway. Fellow director Persis Drell recently offloaded 7,800 shares. As with Jones, her sale did not impact NVDA stock. This trend suggests that company insiders are simply recognizing that this is an ideal time to take profits from Nvidia, but they still believe it has room to run. This is in line with some recent advice from InvestorPlace contributor Chris MacDonald who advised investors to collect some of their gains from NVDA stock now before the stock dips again.
