The 3 Most Promising Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in June 2023

Investors seeking to capitalize on the burgeoning quantum computing revolution are presented with promising quantum computing stocks with high growth potential.
As quantum computing reaches a more commercially viable level in 2023, corporate decision-makers and CEOs increasingly recognize its transformative power. Moreover, with global private investment in quantum computing growing, the market is set for substantial expansion. Consequently, this article highlights the best quantum computing stocks to consider for investment.
According to Precedence Research, the global quantum computing market will reach approximately $125 billion by 2030. This translates into a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.89% from 2022 to 2030. However, I firmly believe that with the enthusiasm this area generates, it will easily surpass these estimates. Therefore, this exponential growth trajectory underpins the immense opportunities available for investors.
Below is a compilation of three promising quantum computing stocks that offer the potential for significant growth in the years ahead. When searching for new stocks to add to your portfolio, consider these options carefully.
|NVDA
|Nvidia
|$385.10
|GOOG
|Alphabet
|$122.67
|HON
|Honeywell
|$198.15*
Nvidia (NVDA)
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), a prominent player in the quantum computing market, holds a significant position as one of the primary providers of graphics processing units (GPUs), which are crucial for enhancing computing performance. Notably, Nvidia is expanding by venturing into the hardware domain with the introduction of DGX Quantum. This pioneering computing system amalgamates GPUs and quantum computing, marking a notable advancement in the field.
The DGX Quantum harnesses the immense potential of Nvidia’s Grace Hopper Superchip, empowering researchers to develop exceptionally powerful applications. This integration facilitates essential functionalities such as calibration, control, quantum error correction, and hybrid algorithms, as highlighted by the company.
Considering Nvidia’s pivotal role in the global semiconductor market and its burgeoning presence in quantum architecture, NVDA stock holds promise as a solid long-term investment opportunity for quantum computing investors, despite the reality that the potential realization of its benefits may take several years.
Alphabet (GOOG)
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), the parent company of Google, has made significant strides in the quantum computing market. In 2018, the company unveiled Bristlecone, a quantum processor boasting an impressive 72 qubits, showcasing its commitment to advancing quantum technology. Furthermore, Alphabet has taken steps to establish its own private company dedicated to quantum computing and artificial intelligence.
In a remarkable breakthrough, Alphabet engineers recently announced a milestone achievement in the quantum computing industry. They revealed that their quantum processor has the potential to mitigate common errors associated with quantum computing by scaling up the number of qubits employed in computational processes.
On a separate note, Alphabet has been a top-performing company in the stock market for several years. And its shares are doing well in 2023, up more thank 40% year-to-date. This performance is especially impressive, considering the misstep earlier in the year the company suffered when launching its generative AI offering, Bard.
However, Alphabet’s Google Cloud Platform and YouTube services continue to occupy a huge chunk of their respective markets. In essence, Alphabet can afford to make mistakes regarding its AI ambitions. (On a side note, if you want to know more about AI and its associated stocks, check out this article.)
Undoubtedly, Alphabet is constructing a robust foundation in the realm of quantum computing. With its proven track record, the stock is a promising long-term investment for those focusing on the quantum computing industry.
Honeywell (HON)
Investing in Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) offers a key advantage: its diverse collection of businesses enables the company to grow earnings across different economic climates. At the same time, it offers a unique way of investing in quantum computing.
Quantinuum, an enterprise in the quantum computing domain jointly owned by Honeywell and Cambridge Quantum, has recently appointed Raj Hazra, a seasoned veteran with 30 years of supercomputing experience, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
This strategic move highlights the industry’s recognition of the necessity for accomplished leaders and visionaries. They possess the expertise to propel quantum computing from a realm of scientific theory to a formidable force.
Under the guidance of Hazra, Quantinuum has established strong foundations in the quantum landscape. The company has focused intently on developing quantum computing products in critical sectors such as internet security, climate modeling, and pharmaceutical drug research. Emphasizing the enterprise’s capabilities, Hazra pointed to the presence of “state-of-the-art” engineering talent within Quantinuum, which boasts a talented workforce of 350 scientists.
With Hazra at the helm, Quantinuum is poised to leverage its expertise and resources to drive advancements in quantum computing. The company’s focus on groundbreaking applications and the caliber of its scientific personnel bodes well for its potential to emerge as one of the most promising quantum computing stocks to consider for investment.
On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.