The 7 Best Stocks Under $15 to Buy in June 2023

As a rule of thumb, you want to buy quality names in the market, which admittedly rules out several ideas for best stocks under $15 for June. It’s not that cheap securities don’t exist. Rather, many if not most of these underlying companies tend to be both cheap on the charts and fundamentally (and not in a good way).
In other words, a great many of the ideas you see for high-potential stocks under $15 for June are as appealing as gas station sushi. Nevertheless, the equities market features thousands upon thousands of individual tickers. Rarely, you will come across diamonds in the rough.
Screened for various financial metrics, it’s possible that these ideas may be worth more than just their price tag. Below are the top-performing stocks under $15 in June for risk-tolerant speculators.
Vipshop (VIPS)
Based in China, Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. According to its public profile, the company offers high-quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount on retail prices. Since its founding in Aug. 2008, Vipshop sparked a burgeoning consumer base and brand partnership network. Priced at $14.32, VIPS sits just below parity for the year.
While choppy, VIPS might make an enticing case for best stocks under $15 for June. Financially, Vipshop offers a stable backdrop. Specifically, its cash-to-debt ratio clocks in at 10.59, ranked above 88.64% of its peers. In addition, the company’s equity-to-asset ratio is 0.55 times, above 67.27%. Lastly, its Piotroski F-Score rates as 7 out of 9, indicating high fiscal strength and operating efficiency.
As well, it’s one of the bargain stocks under $15 for June. Currently, the market prices VIPS at a forward multiple of 7.72. As a discount to projected earnings, VIPS ranks better than 88.99% of the competition. When combined with analysts’ strong buy assessment and $17 price target (implying nearly 19% upside), VIPS is well worth consideration.
Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)
Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Per its public profile, Voyager is committed to advancing the field of Adeno-associated virus gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization. Priced at $11.39, VYGR gained over 89% since the Jan. opener.
Despite the dramatic swing higher, VYGR could still rank among the best stocks under $15 for June. Primarily, the market prices shares at a forward multiple of 9.12. As a discount to projected earnings, Voyager ranks better than 88.68% of companies listed in the biotechnology sector. As well, VYGR trades at 2.54 times trailing sales, ranked favorably compared to 81.67% of the field.
As well, the company presently enjoys very strong metrics for trailing-year operating and net margins. And while it could use some work on fiscal stability, Voyager’s Altman Z-Score pings at 4, which indicates a low risk of bankruptcy. Notably, analysts peg VYGR as a consensus strong buy. Their average price target lands at $15.25, implying nearly 34% upside potential. Thus, it’s one of the high-potential stocks under $15 for June.
Enerplus (ERF)
Standing among Canada’s largest independent oil and gas producers, Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) focuses on creating long-term value for its shareholders through a disciplined, returns-based capital allocation strategy. Per its public profile, Enerplus is committed to safe, responsible hydrocarbon-extracting operations. Priced at $13.82, ERF admittedly slipped into volatility. Since the Jan. opener, shares crumbled nearly 15%.
For contrarians, though, such red ink might signal an opportunity among the best stocks under $15 for June. Specifically, the market prices ERF at a forward multiple of 5.84. As a discount to projected earnings, Enerplus ranks better than 60.3% of companies listed in the oil and gas industry. Moreover, ERF trades at 4.58 times free cash flow. In contrast, the sector median stat is 6.67.
Operationally, Enerplus veritably hums, with its three-year revenue growth rate clocking in at 34.2%, above 86.65% of its rivals. Significantly, its trailing-year net margin is 43%, above nearly 90% of its peers. Analysts eagerly await a hydrocarbon sector revival. Presently, they peg ERF as a strong buy. Their average price target comes out to $19.83, implying over 43% upside potential.
Hello Group (MOMO)
One of the oddball entities for best stocks under $15 for June, Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) is a leading player in China’s online social and entertainment space. Per its public profile, Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and a variety of online recreational activities. One of its business units centers on online dating, which is relevant given China’s massive population.
Since the beginning of this year, MOMO has gone volatile, shedding over 15% of equity value. Still, contrarians might appreciate it for being one of the top cheap stocks to buy in June. As of this juncture, the market prices MOMO at a forward multiple of 6.35. As a discount to projected profitability, Hello Group ranks better than 94.67% of its rivals.
In addition, the company benefits from a trailing-year net margin of 11.62%, outpacing 72.67% of sector players. To be fair, though, MOMO has suffered a three-year revenue growth rate of 7.2% below zero. Still, with China’s reopening, it has an outside shot of being one of the top-performing stocks under $15 in June. Lastly, analysts peg MOMO as a moderate buy. Their average price target stands at $12.75, implying 58% upside potential.
Algoma Steel (ASTL)
Hailing from Canada, Algoma Steel (NASDAQ:ASTL) is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. From its corporate profile, with a current raw steel production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year, Algoma’s size and diverse capabilities enable it to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions directly for the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors.
To be sure, the steel industry depends heavily on economic viability. However, if you don’t anticipate a meltdown on the horizon, ASTL could be one of the best stocks under $15 for June. At the moment, the market prices ASTL at a forward multiple of 5.11. As a discount to projected earnings, Algoma ranks better than 76.6% of companies listed in the steel industry.
Also, Algoma sports a solid balance sheet. Its cash-to-debt ratio comes in at 2.03, ranked better than 76.71% of its steel-sector peers. Therefore, it could be a trustworthy name among bargain stocks under $15 for June. Turning to Wall Street, analysts peg ASTL as a moderate buy. Their average price target clocks in at $11.37, implying 66% upside potential.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)
Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its therapies target conditions such as Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and anti-MuSK antibody-positive myasthenia gravis (MuSK-MG).
A feel-good entry for best stocks under $15 for June, Catalyst also delivers an enticing picture for prospective investors. Yes, shares do represent high risk given that they tumbled 36% since the January opener. At the same time, the market prices CPRX at a forward multiple of 9.89. As a discount to projected earnings, Catalyst ranks better than 84.91% of its peers.
In addition, CPRX trades at 5.07 times trailing sales and only 10.82 times FCF. Both stats rank more favorably than at least 68% of Catalyst’s biotech peers. Also, the company delivers on the operational front, posting an impressive three-year revenue growth rate of 25.8%. Looking at the Street, analysts peg shares as a strong buy. Their average price target comes in at $21.25, implying nearly 84% upside potential.
Dynavax (DVAX)
Based in Emeryville, California, Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. Notably, the company’s commercial product, Heplisav-B is approved in the U.S. for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Priced at $11.43, DVAX gained nearly 8% of equity value since the January opener.
In the trailing one-year period, shares tumbled by 4%. Still, DVAX may rank among the best stocks under $15 for June. Aside from its scientific relevancy, DVAX offers great value. Currently, shares trade at a trailing multiple of 7.33. As a discount to earnings, Dynavax ranks better than nearly 92% of its drug-manufacturing rivals.
Also, it trades at 11.89 times the operating cash flow. In contrast, the sector median comes in at 16.48 times. Moreover, Dynavax presently carries a trailing-year net margin of 36%, beating out almost 97% of its peers. On a final note, analysts peg DVAX as a unanimous strong buy. Their average price target stands at $22.67, implying over 98% upside potential.
|VIPS
|Vipshop
|$15.08
|VYGR
|Voyager Therapeutics
|$11.75
|ERF
|Enerplus
|$14.00
|MOMO
|Hello Group
|$8.56
|ASTL
|Algoma Steel
|$7.08
|CPRX
|Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
|$11.64
|DVAX
|Dynavax
|$11.48
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.