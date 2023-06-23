Why Is Castellum (CTM) Stock Up 64% Today?

Castellum (NYSEMKT:CTM) stock is surging higher on Friday despite a lack of news from the information technology company.
Castellum hasn’t put out any press releases or made any filings that would explain why the stock is rocketing higher this morning. In addition to that, there have been no new analyst covers that could be behind today’s rally.
Instead, it looks like heavy trading of CTM stock is what has the shares taking off today. As of this writing, more than 4.7 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 71,000 shares.
One thing investors will keep in mind is the low trading volume. Combining it with the stock’s prior closing price of 45 cents per share, and the company’s market capitalization of $23.242, helps explain today’s movement.
Why Does That Matter for CTM Stock?
All of these factors firmly establish CTM as a penny stock. Penny stocks can be incredibly volatile normally and are even more so outside normal trading hours. That’s due to how easily retail traders can pump and dump the shares for a profit.
Adding to this, CTM shares are in danger of being delisted due to their low trading price. This can sometimes act as a catalyst for speculative traders that want to push the stock higher. That may help explain why the shares are seeing so much activity today.
CTM stock is up 63.7% as of Friday morning.
Investors can read more about all of the latest stock market news below!
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risk.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.