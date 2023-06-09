Why Is CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Stock Moving Today?

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) stock is on the move Friday after the company revealed data from its CLIMB-111 and CLIMB-121 clinical trials.
The big news traders need to know about today is that both of these clinical trials met their primary endpoints. They also both managed to reach their key secondary endpoints. The trials were focused on the safety and efficiency of exa-cel in patients with transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT) or severe sickle cell disease (SCD).
Franco Locatelli, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Pediatrics at the Sapienza University of Rome, said the following about the clinical trial results:
“This analysis confirms the potential of exa-cel to render patients transfusion-independent or VOC-free, with significant improvement in their quality of life and physical performance […] This therapy offers the potential of a functional cure for patients with transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease along with a favorable safety profile.”
CRISPR Therapeutics intends to offer up more details about the clinical trials in the coming days. The company has scheduled a presentation for June 11 at 5:30 a.m. Eastern to delve deeper into the results.
How This Affects CRSP Stock Today
Investors are celebrating today’s news with heavy trading of CRSP stock. This has more than 1.3 million shares moving as of this writing. That’s already matched its daily average trading volume. Likewise, study partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is also seeing positive movement today.
CRSP stock is down as of Friday morning after experiencing a rise in earlier trading.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.