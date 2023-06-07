Why Is Farmer Bros (FARM) Stock Up 65% Today?

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday after the company announced it will sell its direct shipping business.
TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) is buying Farmer Bros’ direct shipping business, as well as its facility located in Northlake, Texas. This will see the company pay Farmer Bros roughly $100 million for the business and location.
Deverl Maserang, President and CEO of Farmer Bros, said the following about the sale to TreeHouse Foods:
“Exiting the direct ship space will allow us to focus almost exclusively on DSD, which is our most profitable and highest growth potential business, while also assuring our valued direct ship customers are well-served by a national leader.”
According to Farmer Bros, the sale will give the company the money it needs to pay down current debts and retire its term loan. It will also improve the company’s balance sheet and give it more leeway to better focus on its direct store delivery (DSD) business.
FARM Stock Movement on Wednesday
FARM stock is rallying today alongside heavy trading of its shares. As of Wednesday morning, this has more than 91 million shares changing hands. To put that in perspective, its daily average trading volume is well below that at 73,000 shares.
FARM stock is up 64.5% as of Wednesday morning but still down 30.8% since the start of the year. THS stock is getting a slight boost today from the acquisition news as well.
