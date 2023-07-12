Dear INTC Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 27

Fans of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock will want to keep an eye on the company when July 27 rolls around. That is when the firm will release its latest earnings report.
Intel will release its earnings report on July 27 after the market closes. Shortly after that release, the company will hold a conference call covering the results of its second-quarter earnings.
Investors will want to look out for the company’s earnings per share and revenue reported in Q2. Specifically, they’ll keep those figures in mind to compare them to Wall Street’s estimates of -4 cents per share and revenue of $12.08 billion.
What This Could Mean for INTC Stock
If Intel can manage to beat out estimates for the quarter, it would likely be a positive catalyst for INTC stock. If that happens, traders could see a strong return on an investment made prior to the release.
InvestorPlace contributor David Moadel believes it may be worth betting on INTC ahead of the report:
“Intel plans to release its second-quarter 2023 earnings results on July 27 after the stock market closes. Could this event spark the U.S. chipmaking sector’s biggest comeback story of the year? It’s entirely possible, especially since Intel’s first-quarter results reminded some financial traders of the company’s market-share loss to rivals like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).”
INTC stock is also down slightly today, which could make for a good entry point ahead of the earnings report later this month.
Investors seeking out even more of the most recent stock market news are in luck!
We’ve got all of the most recent stock market news that traders will want to read about on Wednesday! Our coverage includes why shares of Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock are moving, the latest meme stock news today and more. You can catch up on all of these matters at the links below!
More Stock Market News For Wednesday
- PLTR Stock: Palantir Expands Key Public Sector Deal
- Meme Stocks Alert: r/WallStreetBets Wins in Court Decision
- AMC Stock Alert: Is AMC Really Worth Just 50 Cents?
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.