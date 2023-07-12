Meme Stocks Alert: r/WallStreetBets Wins in Court Decision

Meme stocks are a hot topic among traders today after subreddit r/WallStreetBets recently won a battle in court.
This battle came about as Jaime Rogozinski, founder of the WallStreetBets subreddit, was seeking damages connected to its ousting from the forum. A judge decided against his claim while also rejecting his attempt to trademark the WallStreetBets name.
Rogozinski founded WallStreetBets in 2012 before being removed from the subreddit in April 2020. He claims Reddit did so to keep him from controlling a subreddit that helped bring Reddit a $10 billion valuation. Reddit argues it only got involved to protect the community.
The ruling against Rogozinski was handed down in a 15-page document from U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney in San Francisco. Rogozinski still has the right to try to amend his complaint and his lawyer said he is ‘committed to vindicating his rights.”
What This Means For Meme Stocks
Many major meme stocks have experienced their rises thanks to the community at r/WallStreetBets. With this latest court ruling, the subreddit will continue to operate as normal. That means current meme stocks, as well as new ones, will likely continue to get support from the forum’s members.
r/WallStreetBets rose in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic when GameStop (NYSE:GME) when through its meme rally. Members of the subreddit have also been supporters of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), and others.
Investors looking for other stock market news on Wednesday are going to want to stick around!
We've got all of the latest stock market stories that traders need to know about on Wednesday! Among that is what's moving shares of AMC stock, the latest news concerning ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) stock, as well as what's going on with Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock.
More Wednesday Stock Market News
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.