The 3 Best Stocks to Invest in Before Biden’s Broadband Plan Takes Off

As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, President Joe Biden has kicked off more than $42 billion to accelerate high-speed internet access, thus boding well for so-called Biden broadband stocks. According to CNBC, the effort aims to provide the aforementioned access to every American household by 2030.
To be sure, the Biden Administration has courted fierce criticism, even among Democrats. However, it’s difficult to deny the White House’s policy impact on stocks. Following a tumultuous year in 2020, the president faced unprecedented vitriol in Washington. At the same time, he faced the gargantuan task of getting the country back on track economically.
Moving forward, tech stocks to buy – particularly those tied to enterprises focused on investing in broadband – should outperform. Providing high-speed internet access to all is not only a universally desired goal, it’s critical if the U.S. wants to compete with tech-ambitious nations like China. With that, below are three broadband plan stocks to consider.
Biden Broadband Stocks: Cisco Systems (CSCO)
A worldwide leader in technology that powers the internet, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) makes for a conservative, relevant play on Biden broadband stocks. According to its corporate profile, Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining its enterprise-level clients’ applications, data security and overall infrastructure. Since the start of the year, CSCO gained just under 8%. Over the past 365 days, it’s up a respectable tally of over 21%.
Highlighting its one connection initiative, Cisco aims for greater integration of digital ecosystems across a wide range of sectors and applications. Given the scale of its ambitions, Cisco ranks among the top broadband plan stocks. Levering a globally recognized brand, it’s no surprise that one of Cisco’s core strengths is its consistent profitability.
Despite this and other attributes, Cisco offers an attractive value proposition. Right now, shares trade at a forward multiple of 12.78. As a discount to projected earnings, Cisco ranks better than 75.32% of the competition. Looking to the Street, analysts peg CSCO as a moderate buy with a $55.75 price target, implying almost 8% growth. Thus, it’s one of the tech stocks to buy to advantage Biden’s policy.
American Tower (AMT)
A relatively easy case for Biden broadband stocks to buy, American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is one of the largest global real estate investment trusts (REITs). Specifically, the company is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 186,000 communications sites. Despite its relevance, AMT slipped almost 10% since the beginning of this year.
Still, with the directed effort in investing in broadband and other connectivity related infrastructure, American Tower presents an enticing canvas. For one thing, the company prints a three-year revenue growth rate of 10.8% (on a per-share basis), outflanking 83.76% of its peers. Also, its EBITDA growth rate comes in at 9.9% during the same period, above 69.91%.
Also, it’s worth pointing out that American Tower has been selling its unwanted businesses. This directive should make the enterprise more efficient.
Finally, analysts peg AMT a strong buy with a $238.86 price target, implying over 23% growth. Therefore, it’s one of the broadband plan stocks to consider.
Charter Communications (CHTR)
A telecommunications and mass media company, Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) provides services branded as Spectrum. Per its public profile, with over 32 million customers in 41 states, Charter represents the second-largest cable operator in the U.S. by subscribers. With the emphasis placed on high-speed Internet, CHTR ranks among the more intriguing Biden broadband stocks. Since the beginning of this year, shares moved up almost 8%.
However, in the past 365 days, CHTR fell nearly 24%, which on paper might not seem like an ideal policy impact on stocks. Still, the red ink potentially opens an undervalued opportunity. Right now, the market prices CHTR at a forward multiple of 11. As a discount to projected earnings, Charter ranks better than 67.29% of its telecom peers.
Also, it’s no slouch in the operational department. Charter’s three-year revenue growth rate clocks in at 17.1%, above 83.51% of rivals. Also, during the same period, its EBITDA growth rate impresses at 20.8%. Lastly, analysts peg CHTR a moderate buy with an average price target of $459.79, implying over 25% upside. Thus, it’s one of the tech stocks to buy.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.