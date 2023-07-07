Why Is Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX) Stock Up 17% Today?

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) stock is rising higher on Friday despite a lack of news from the medical diagnostic company.
There have been no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is rallying this morning. To go along with that, no analysts have offered new coverage that would serve as a catalyst for the stock’s gains today.
Instead, investors can look to heavy trading of BJDX stock as the reason it’s climbing higher on Friday. As of this writing, more than 2.9 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 582,000 shares.
What could be behind the major movement of BJDX stock is its low price and market capitalization. Bluejay Diagnostics’ shares closed out trading on Thursday at about 22 cents per share. It also has a market cap of $5.086 million.
Why This Matters for BJDX Stock
Both its market cap and low trading price cement BJDX as a penny stock. That’s worth noting, as this allows for easy manipulation of the company’s shares. That means the rally the stock is seeing this morning could be the start of a pump and dump. If so, that could leave some investors seeing read it they jump in on the highs and get stuck with the lows.
BJDX stock is up 16.7% as of Friday morning.
