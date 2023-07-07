Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re starting off the final day of the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are a government contract, a delisting notice, a bankruptcy filing, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Gorilla Tech (NASDAQ:GRRR) stock is rocketing more than 54% after signing a massive smart government project in Egypt.
- Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) shares are soaring over 25% alongside heavy pre-market trading this morning.
- Trinity Place (NYSEMKT:TPHS) stock is surging more than 19% without any clear news on Friday morning.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares are gaining close to 18% after converting some of its term loan to equity.
- Branchout Food (NASDAQ:BOF) stock is rising over 16% without any obvious news today.
- Top Financial (NASDAQ:TOP) shares are increasing more than 15% despite a lack of news on Friday morning.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) stock is climbing over 15% as it prepares for presentations next week.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares are jumping more than 13% on Friday morning.
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) stock is getting an over 13% boost after announcing it will take part in a conference next week.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares are up more than 11% after they fell yesterday with the cancelation of the company’s annual meeting.
10 Top Losers
- Dirtt Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) stock is plummeting over 35% as it continues recent negative movement.
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares are diving more than 17% after getting a new delisting notice.
- PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) stock is taking an over 13% beating on Friday morning.
- Alpine Summit Energy (NASDAQ:ALPS) shares are tumbling more than 12% after announcing its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.
- EdtechX Holdings (NASDAQ:EDTX) stock is falling over 10% following a massive rally yesterday.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares are decreasing more than 10% on Friday morning.
- Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) stock is dropping over 9% after heavy trading sent it higher yesterday.
- Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) shares are slipping more than 8% on Friday.
- Better Choice (NYSEMKT:BTTR) stock is dipping over 8% in early morning trading today.
- Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 8% with a stakeholder update.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.