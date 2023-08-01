Buy Alert: 3 Autonomous Driving Stocks Nearing Super Attractive Entry Points

In the realm of investing, opportunity often hides within transformative technologies. Hence, the article focuses on the top autonomous driving stock picks, where the convergence of artificial intelligence and transportation promises a new era of mobility and lucrative equity gains. This has led to the rise of top autonomous driving stock picks.
Autonomous driving, one of the most direct applications of AI for consumers, can effectively reshape the transportation sphere over the next decade and beyond. Yet, even as consensus acknowledges the influential role of AI in our future, discerning which stocks could deliver may be unclear.
Across the globe, consumer demand is growing for vehicles offering lower emissions and enhanced safety via advanced autonomous systems. Autonomous driving stock opportunities are rife, as underscored by McKinsey’s forecast of $400 to $500 billion in revenue from autonomous vehicles by 2035. Therefore, high-potential autonomous driving investments could thus offer a lucrative ride for early-bird investors.
Aptiv (APTV)
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) has established its position as a global titan in automotive technology, sitting firmly in the driver’s seat within the burgeoning autonomous driving sphere. Its varied portfolio of software, hardware, and system solutions effectively caters to demands for advanced safety, electrification, and autonomous driving. Moreover, it boasts major partnerships with manufacturers such as Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have enlisted Aptiv’s expertise.
Aptiv seems to have taken things up a notch or two regarding financials. The company reported a robust 12% year-over-year growth in sales last year, jumping to $17.5 billion, with a net income of $594 million.
Looking ahead, Aptiv’s trajectory seems poised for even greater heights. The company’s projections anticipate a 30% surge in sales between 2022 and 2025, with operating profit set to more than double.
Aurora Innovation (AUR)
Hailing from the bustling tech hub of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) has positioned itself at the forefront of the American self-driving vehicle sphere. Its standout creation, the Aurora Driver, boasts incredible long-term potential to effectively revolutionize the automotive industry with its unified integration into cars for autonomous driving. The excitement is palpable as Aurora gears up to launch “Horizon” next year, powered by their cutting-edge Aurora Driver platform.
Aurora’s unwavering vision centers on making self-driving accessible to all, paving the way for a safer and more efficient transportation ecosystem. Its impressive team of AI, robotics, and engineering experts, combined with strategic industry partnerships, underscores its commitment to propelling the future of autonomous mobility. As anticipation builds, Aurora’s ambition to deliver the benefits of self-driving technology will continue to make waves in the automotive landscape.
Luminar Technologies (LAZR)
Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) has established its position as a pioneer in lidar technology, steadily illuminating its path toward autonomous driving. Lidar is a critical tool for autonomous driving, which enables the creation of 3D environmental maps using laser-measured distances. Moreover, it has broadened its innovative prowess with “Iris,” a new lidar system that effectively enhances vehicle visibility up to 300 meters.
Though the firm is in its infancy, its recent strides point to a spectacular long-term trajectory. The firm reported a 27% year-over-year increase in sales in 2022, reaching a bombastic $41 million despite a crippling net loss of $446 million. However, its first-quarter earnings have defied Wall Street’s forecasts, reflecting powerful demand and the adoption of its groundbreaking technology by an automotive giant such as Mercedes Benz. Hence, its robust innovation and vast potential market render it a captivating long-term investment in its niche
