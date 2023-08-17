NVDA Stock Price Prediction: Is Nvidia Really Worth $800?

Soaring well above contemporaries, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann has issued a price target for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) of $800 per share. Although NVDA stock has been one of the hottest tickets on Wall Street — gaining over 200% since the start of the year — the expert’s forecast represents a tall order given the already stratospheric performance. Still, it may not be completely out of bounds.
Specifically, Mosesmann anticipates that during Nvidia’s fiscal year 2026 (translating to calendar year 2025), earnings power will be “well into the $20s.” Further, the analyst pointed to “unmatched strengths” in compilers, libraries and vertical optimizations. Therefore, Nvidia can address hardware specification challenges and thus continue to foster ongoing software sales streams.
As well, the company made the decision early to invest in artificial intelligence-based capabilities, which then led to opportunities within the broader digital intelligence market as well as autonomous driving and the burgeoning metaverse.
Already a strong believer in NVDA stock, Mosesmann previously projected a $600 price target for NVDA stock. It’s “in a league of its own,” the expert remarked, summing up the extremely bullish narrative.
Is NVDA Stock Really Worth an $800 Price Tag?
On surface level, Mosesmann’s anticipation of NVDA stock eventually hitting $800 a pop seems almost recklessly optimistic. Within the past two days, most analysts have issued buy ratings with a $500 price target, which implies about 15% upside potential. On the other hand, the Rosenblatt analyst’s forecast calls for a near doubling of the share price.
Fundamentally, though, it’s not out of the question for NVDA stock to reach such an astounding height. True, shares presently trade at a forward earnings multiple of 57.71x, significantly above the semiconductor sector’s median forward multiple of 25.8x. At the same time, Nvidia commands intense demand for its graphics processors.
During the second-quarter earnings call by electric vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), CEO Elon Musk told analysts that the company will take as many Nvidia processors as it can produce. Such underlying buying pressure helps to explain why Nvidia felt comfortable raising its fiscal Q2 guidance beyond the Street’s expectations.
However, the main problem now is that Nvidia can’t feed everyone’s orders as quickly as they would like. Certainly, it’s a great problem to have. However, management is likely worried that the increased lead times for its AI products may enable rivals Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to catch up.
The real acid test will come on Aug. 23, when Nvidia will disclose its Q2 results.
Why It Matters
Currently, analysts peg NVDA stock as a consensus strong buy. This assessment breaks down as 32 buys, two holds and zero sells. On average, the experts’ price target lands at $521.77, implying about 20% upside potential. While Mosesmann locked up the high-side target at $800, the low-side target comes in at $440, which still represents a gain from the time-of-writing price.
