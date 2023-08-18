Why Is Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) Stock Up 19% Today?

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) stock is rising higher on Friday despite a lack of news from the biotechnology company.
There haven’t been any new press releases or filings from Avalo Therapeutics that explain why the stock is rising today. On that same note, no analysts have offered new coverage of the stock that would contribute to its rally today.
However, that doesn’t mean AVTX stock is moving without reason. Even with the lack of news, the company’s shares are still experiencing heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 16 million shares of the stock have changed hands. For the record, its daily average trading volume is about 2.6 million shares.
One thing traders will want to note is that AVTX is a penny stock. That comes from its low closing price of just 15 cents on Thursday, as well as its market capitalization of $2.052 million.
Why That Matters To AVTX Stock
Penny stocks can be incredibly volatile. That’s due to how easy they are to manipulate with their low market cap and trading price. This lets retail and day traders easily send shares soaring only to offload them later. That could leave some investors seeing red if they aren’t careful about investing in penny stocks.
Considering the stock movement surrounding AVTX shares, this is likely what’s happening with it today. That means traders will want to be cautious with any investments they make in the company right now.
AVTX stock is up 19.4% as of Friday morning but is down 97.1% since the start of the year as of yesterday’s close.
