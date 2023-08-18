Why Is Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) Stock Up 72% Today?

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) stock is rising higher on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the fiscal first quarter of 2024.
The earnings report has the supplements company posting losses per share of 30 cents. That’s wider the Wall Street’s estimated loss of 28 cents per share for the quarter. However, it’s a major improvement over the company’s per-share loss of 72 cents from the same period of the year prior.
Also included in that earnings report is revenue of $10.6 million. There’s no analyst data to compare to, but this is down from the $16.3 million reported by the company in its fiscal first quarter of 2023.
Neptune Wellness Solutions notes that its drop in revenue comes from the loss of $2.7 million in revenue from its cannabis business. That’s due to the company completely divesting this business. It also saw a $2.9 million drop in nutraceutical revenues due to the timing of orders.
NEPT Stock Movement On Friday
Following the release of this earnings report, shares of NEPT stock are seeing strong trading on Friday. As of this writing, more than 10.3 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 832,000 shares.
NEPT stock is up 72.4% as of Friday morning but is down 52.5% year-to-date as of yesterday’s close.
