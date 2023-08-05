5 Investors Betting Big on Tesla (TSLA) Stock in Q2

Investors have only continued to shower Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock with love in the second quarter of the year, according to recently released 13F filings.
The electric vehicle (EV) giant represents one of the big winners of this year’s bull market. Perhaps for good reason. Tesla’s revenue, net income, and earnings per share (EPS) all increased dramatically in the quarter that ended in June.
TSLA is up a staggering 102% this year as one of the leading EV makers in the world. For context, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are up about 15% and 29% so far this year.
That said, Tesla is actually in the red today by about 2.5%. It seems investors are giving the second-largest EV maker by volume the cold shoulder after Tesla moved to cut prices in China, the second price reduction in the country since January.
Some are speculating the price cuts come as a reflection of increased EV competition in the country, as one of the fastest-growing EV markets in the world. Not for nothing, China represents perhaps the single most important market for Tesla, with deliveries from its Shanghai Gigafactory accounting for more than half of the company’s global sales.
Despite today’s slip, Elon Musk’s prized EV firm remains an investor favorite. Who are the biggest TSLA stock owners?
5 Investors Betting Big on TSLA Stock
- The largest owner of TSLA stock should come with little surprise: Elon Musk. Musk owns 7.15 million shares of his EV maker, worth $148 billion, making him the single largest owner of the EV titan.
- Up next is Vanguard Group, which owns 222 million shares of TSLA, worth $58 billion.
- Third, is investment management giant Blackrock (NYSE:BLK), which owns 185 million shares worth $48 billion.
- State Street (NYSE:STT) holds the no. 4 slot with 104 million shares, worth $27 billion.
- Last on the list is Susquehanna International Group, with 65 million shares worth $17 billion.
