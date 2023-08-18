Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re starting the final day of trading this week with a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, clinical trial results, stock offerings, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) stock is rocketing more than 71% after releasing its fiscal Q1 2024 earnings report.
- Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) shares are soaring over 35% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) stock is surging more than 19% without any clear news this morning.
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) shares are gaining over 17% on Friday morning.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) stock is rising more than 16% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) shares are increasing by over 13% this morning.
- Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) stock is climbing more than 13% alongside positive clinical trial results.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares are jumping over 12% after announcing a stock offering.
- Ebet (NASDAQ:EBET) stock is heading more than 11% higher as the company’s shares have been volatile this week.
- Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares are up close to 10% on Friday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) stock is crashing over 40% on a lackluster Q2 earnings report.
- Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares are plummeting more than 29% after pricing a public stock offering.
- Recruiter.Com (NASDAQ:RCRT) stock is diving over 25% after selling its healthcare staffing business.
- CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) shares are tumbling more than 23% after completing its merger with EIP Pharma.
- Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) stock is taking a nearly 23% beating on Friday morning.
- Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) shares are sliding over 15% this morning.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) stock is dropping more than 15% following the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer.
- BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) shares are decreasing over 15% this morning.
- F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) stock is falling more than 13% alongside delisting plans.
- Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 11%.
