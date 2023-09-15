AMC Stock Alert: Adam Aron Teases New Chocolate, Wine Brands for AMC

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is a hot topic on Friday after the movie theater chain’s CEO teased that new products are on the way.
According to Adam Aron, AMC is planning to launch more commercial food products following the reception of its retail popcorn offerings. He shares this information on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.
In his post, Aron says that AMC is preparing to release a line of “premium gourmet chocolate candies.” He also mentioned the company is considering offering a special branded wine at its theater locations.
Aron also mentions that the branded wine could include references to the company’s investors. He offered up a few options for the brand’s name, which users can vote on. They are Chateau Simian and Saint Simian. Users can also vote against these names as well.
What to Know About AMC Stock
AMC Entertainment is popular with meme stock investors, which is where the name suggestions for the branded wines come from. AMC’s investors call themselves “apes,” and the company even previously used that as its stock ticker for preferred shares.
AMC stock is down 1% as of Friday morning, with some 8.7 million shares changing hands. For the record, its daily average trading volume is closer to 12.1 million shares.
