FSLR Stock Alert: What to Know as First Solar Settles Lawsuit

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) stock is worth keeping tabs on Thursday after the solar power company closed out a lawsuit with Toledo Solar.
The end of this lawsuit has Toledo Solar settling with First Solar. However, investors don’t know exactly what this means as the details of the settlement are confidential. No matter the case, investors are pleased to see the lawsuit come to an end.
The issue at the core of this lawsuit was Toledo Solar selling First Solar panels as its own under the “made in the USA” label. That’s despite the fact that First Solar’s panels are made outside of the United States.
Sean Fontenot, chairman of Toledo Solar, said the following about the lawsuit settlement in a statement obtained by Seeking Alpha:
“We look forward to continuing to work alongside First Solar as the anchor manufacturers of the US-MAC and CTAC consortia to strengthen US leadership in strategic domestic manufacturing of Cadmium Telluride-based solar panels.”
FSLR Stock Movement on Thursday
Despite news of the lawsuit settlement, shares of FSLR stock aren’t seeing much activity today. As of this writing, only about 215,000 shares have changed hands. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 1.9 million shares.
FSLR stock is largely unmoved as of Thursday morning.
There’s even more stock market news worth reading about below!
InvestorPlace is offering all of the latest stock market coverage for Thursday! That includes everything happening with Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) stock, Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) stock and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock on Thursday. All of that news is ready to go at the links below!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- TRMB Stock: The $3 BILLION Reason Trimble Is Up Today
- PTON Stock Alert: Can Lululemon Save Peloton?
- META Stock Alert: 9 Takeaways From Meta Connect 2023
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.