META Stock Alert: 9 Takeaways From Meta Connect 2023

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock is a hot topic among traders on Thursday following the company’s Meta Connect 2023 event.
Meta Connect 2023 is a special event held by Meta Platforms that went over its plans for the metaverse, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Another hot topic for the event was the company’s plans for artificial intelligence (AI).
Let’s get into the biggest takeaways from Meta Connect 2023, and what it means for META stock, below!
Meta Connect 2023 Highlights
- The first big announcement that META stock fans will want to note are details on the Meta Quest 3.
- This is the company’s VR headset that offers 10x the number of pixels as the Meta Quest 2 for $500.
- Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg also discussed the ability to use the company’s hardware for Xbox Cloud gaming.
- On a similar note, Meta announced a partnership with Ray-Ban for a new pair of smart glasses.
- The smart glasses start at $299 and can reach up to $379 for transition lenses.
- Meta is also pushing into the AI field with the ability for businesses to create their own AI chatbots.
- These will be usable on the company’s messaging service to help customers.
- On that same note, Meta has introduced a new messaging feature called Emu.
- This lets users prompt AI with text to get unique stickers for use with the company’s messaging services.
With all of these new announcements from Meta Platforms, investors might be expecting the stock to rally. However, shares are largely unmoved as of this writing.
Even so, there’s more stock market news that investors will want to read about below!
