Why Is Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTI) Stock Down 58% Today?

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) stock is falling on Thursday after the photovoltaic company launched a stock offering this morning.
The stock offering effect filing went out after markets closed on Wednesday. This has the company offering up 4 million units with each of these containing one share of ASTI stock and a warrant to acquire another share.
Ascent Solar Technologies has priced these units at $6.23, which matches the closing price of its stock on Monday. The company notes that the warrants also have an exercise price of $6.23. They are exercisable immediately and expire in five years.
Ascent Solar Technologies is expecting to raise gross proceeds of $12.5 million from this stock offering. The filing doesn’t say what the company intends to do with the money it will gain from this offering.
What This Means for ASTI Stock
A stock offering means that Ascent Solar Technologies is increasing the total number of shares available. With that, the stakes of current investors in the company are diluted. That’s likely one of the reasons shares of ASTI stock are down today as investors reacting negatively to the offering news.
ASTI stock is experiencing heavy trading today alongside the stock offering news. That has more than 222,000 shares of the company’s stock changing hands as of this writing. For the record, that’s already nearly double its daily average trading volume of 138,000 shares.
ASTI stock is down 58.4% as of Thursday morning.
Investors keeping up with all of the latest stock market news today will want to stick around!
We’re offering up all of the hottest stock market news that traders need to know about on Thursday! That includes what has shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) stock up, as well as the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning. All of that news is ready to go at the links below!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Why Is Inpixon (INPX) Stock Up 38% Today?
- Why Is Bionomics (BNOX) Stock Up 347% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed