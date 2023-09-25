Why Is Farmmi (FAMI) Stock Down 4% Today?

Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) stock is sliding on Monday after the Chinese agricultural products company announced a reverse stock split.
That reverse stock split goes into effect today and has the company consolidating eight shares of FAMI stock into a single share. Doing so reduces the total number of outstanding shares from 47,470,672 to about 5,933,834.
Investors will note that shares of FAMI stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market after the reverse split. They will also still use the FAMI stock ticker. However, the company’s shares will switch to the “G33277131” CUSIP Number.
What’s Behind the FAMI Reverse Stock Split?
Farmmi notes that it’s enacting this reverse stock split as a way to increase the price of its shares. The company is taking this action to avoid delisting. Prior to the reverse split, the company’s shares were trading well below the $1 minimum bid price.
When a company’s stock remains below the minimum bid price for too long, it receives a warning from the exchange. This gives them a period of time to fix the deficiency to avoid delisting. Oftentimes, companies will undergo reverse stock splits like what FAMI has to boost their share price.
FAMI stock is down 3.9% as of Monday morning.
There’s even more stock market news worth reading about down below!
We’re offering up all of the hottest stock market news traders need to read about on Monday! That includes what’s going on with shares of MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) stock, Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock and FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) stock today. All of that news is ready to go at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Monday
- Why Is MicroAlgo (MLGO) Stock Down 29% Today?
- Why Is Biophytis (BPTS) Stock Up 49% Today?
- Why Is FaZe (FAZE) Stock Up 71% Today?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risk.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.