Why Is TransCode Therapeutics (RNAZ) Stock Down 69% Today?

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock is falling hard on Tuesday after the medical company announced a public share offering.
According to a press release, TransCode Therapeutics is offering 15.7 million shares of RNAZ stock for 51 cents each. This has the company expecting to raise $8 million in gross proceeds from the public offering.
TransCode Therapeutics has also granted underwriters of the offering a 45-day option to acquire another 2,339,200 shares. These will be priced the same as the shares included in the public stock offering. ThinkEquity is the sole book-running manager for the offering.
What This Means for RNAZ Stock
A public stock offering means that TransCode Therapeutics is increasing the total number of outstanding shares. Doing so dilutes current shareholders’ stake in the company, which is one reason RNAZ stock is down today.
Another reason for RNAZ stock falling today is the price of shares in the offering. While the company is selling shares of 51 cents, its stock closed out Monday at $2.55 each. That means the offering represents a significant discount on the stock’s previous closing price. However, the stock also rallied 284% yesterday.
Today’s news has some 4.6 million shares of RNAZ stock changing hands. For the record, its daily average trading volume is about 2.1 million shares. With this, shares of RNAZ stock are down 68.6% as of Tuesday morning.
