3 Hottest Retail Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Holiday Spending Surge

In the illustrious theater of Wall Street, where trends meet trades and portfolios parade in panache, the holiday season is the red-carpet event of the year. If you’re an astute investor with a penchant for the spotlight, a selection of retail powerhouses are already vying for the leading role in your portfolio. Nonetheless, identifying the hottest retail stocks for the holidays demands a nuanced analysis.
In the retail world, the final quarter often serves as a telling thermometer for a brand’s vitality and flexibility. This is primarily because consumer spending hits its peak during these months. As Warren Buffett once said, “Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.” In the context of retail stocks, this emphasizes the importance of discerning between short-term holiday-driven boosts and long-term sustainable growth. A truly promising retail stock will not only capitalize on the holiday rush but will also demonstrate a strategy that engages consumers year-round.
The allure of retail investing is captured by the quote from Sam Walton, founder of Walmart (NYSE:WMT): “There is only one boss. The customer. And he can fire everybody in the company from the chairman on down, simply by spending his money somewhere else.” This underscores the significance of customer loyalty and the power of consumer choice. Therefore, when considering an investment in retail stocks, one should look beyond the glitz of holiday sales and seek those companies that genuinely understand and cater to their customers. These are the ones poised for lasting success.
Now, let’s dive deep and unveil which retail stocks might just steal the show this holiday season. After all, in a marketplace bustling with opportunity, smart investments can be the best gifts one gives themselves.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)
Amidst the bustling arena of retail stocks gearing up for the holiday season, DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) presents an intriguing case. Though it’s been a rollercoaster year with a 12% dip year-to-date, there’s a silver lining peeking through those financial clouds.
Clocking in at a cool $3.22 billion, the company’s revenue experienced a tasteful uptick in its latest quarter, growing 3.6% compared to last year. However, here’s the showstopper: operating income skyrocketed by a whopping 32.3%, reaching a glitzy $311.8 million. However, the company’s diluted EPS is a concern. At $2.82, it fell short by 25.8%. Altogether, there were plenty of hits and misses amongst the latest results.
Yet, DICK’S Sporting Goods stands as a titan in the United Sates retail arena. The brand’s value proposition, anchored by private label brands, immersive in-store experiences and robust online engagement, has made it a favorite among diverse consumer groups. Furthermore, the retailer experienced success during the pandemic due to an emphasis on e-commerce. However, as the pandemic has subsided, a decline in e-commerce sales is anticipated. However, in the long run, DKS is making the right moves in the digital space.
Hence, despite the financial nuances, the broader narrative surrounding DICK’S Sporting Goods remains largely optimistic. The company’s ability to outshine its peers positions it as a retail stock worthy of attention. Its strategic decision to hire 8,600 seasonal teammates for the upcoming holiday rush highlights its preparedness. Its robust stance in the face of public market volatility further strengthens its reputation.
Moreover, with the general sentiment around retail stocks gaining positive traction, as indicated by Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), DICK’S Sporting Goods is showcasing resilience amidst sector-wide challenges.
As investors navigate the intricacies of the hottest retail stocks for the holidays, DICK’S Sporting Goods certainly merits notice. This retailer holds promise in the dynamic retail landscape.
Target (TGT)
Amidst the ever-shifting sands of the retail terrain, Target (NYSE:TGT) recently revealed the financial tapestry of its second-quarter earnings. With a revenue stream touching the shores of $24.77 billion, the corporation saw a somewhat unexpected retreat, registering a dip of 4.9%. However, it’s worth noting the colossal surge in net income, registering at $835.1 million, a remarkable uptick of 356.3%. Despite the soft revenue, the diluted EPS surprised many, overshooting expectations by 26.9%, standing tall at $1.8.
On a strategic note, Target has advanced its holiday deals to early October. That will help it stave off the competition and get in on the retail action early in the season. The retail giant also revealed an ambitious plan to onboard nearly 100,000 workers for the festive season. At the same time, Target is announcing substantial discounts, placing it nicely ahead of the holiday season.
Now, diving into the vast sea of retail stocks, Target’s performance has garnered varied sentiments. While year-to-date returns reflect a decline of 27%, the underlying story seems richer. With the holiday season around the corner, the retailer, known for its deep discounts and exclusive partnerships, is gearing up to reclaim its position among the hottest retail stocks. Moreover, a notable analyst upgrade signals a potential rebound in foot traffic.
The company’s intrinsic profitability, despite facing economic headwinds like surging inflation, significant changes in consumer behavior, and challenges like rising theft, paints a promising picture for investors. As the year draws to a close, Target stands ready to make its mark.
Home Depot (HD)
Retail stocks are gearing up as the holiday season approaches, with many investors closely eyeing the hottest retail stocks for the holidays. Amidst this festive buzz, Home Depot’s (NYSE:HD) recent performance has been a topic of intense debate. The company experienced a dip of 10% throughout the past month, raising eyebrows among market watchers.
Yet, its second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings offer a more hopeful picture. Home Depot reported impressive earnings per share of $4.65, surpassing the expected $4.44 by 4.7%. Additionally, its revenue for the quarter stood at $42.92 billion, a pleasant surprise of 1.6% over the anticipated $42.23 billion.
While recent headlines hint at challenges ahead, such as potential declines in remodeling activity in 2024, it’s essential to highlight the company’s resilience. Home Depot recently approved a $15 billion buyback program, reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal year 2023, and declared a dividend of $2.09. Home Depot has an impressive track record, maintaining uninterrupted dividends since 1987. Furthermore, despite a slump in comparable sales, the rate of decline has notably decelerated. Such moves showcase Home Depot’s commitment to shareholder value and its optimistic vision for the future.
As we approach the end of 2023, market enthusiasts and investors will closely monitor Home Depot’s forthcoming moves. Many are speculating on the hottest retail stocks for the holidays, and all eyes are on Home Depot’s strategy.
On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.