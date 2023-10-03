3 Robotics Stocks Ready to Rock and Roll in 2024

Robotic devices enable automation that help people perform tasks more effectively. Businesses and consumers frequently invest in resources that can expand their productivity and capabilities. This makes investing in robotics stocks a lucrative concept.
Robots are present in many elements of our lives. Smart speakers can play music, provide weather updates and turn on the lights in your home. Many businesses use chatbots on their websites to create better customer experiences and reduce their overhead.
Companies that provide robotic devices and software can profit from the rising demand in this space. The corporations that produce raw materials robotic devices rely on can also expand their market share with this innovative technology.
The robotics industry is likely to experience more evolution in the future. These three robotics stocks look ready to generate long-term returns for investors.
Nvidia (NVDA)
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been a large player in the AI industry. Many investors recognize the company for its advancements in that industry, but Nvidia is also well-positioned in the robotics industry.
Many robotic devices rely on Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs). These semiconductors form the backbone of many advanced technologies. As robotics companies make innovations to their technology and challenge limits, they will need advanced chips like Nvidia’s to create progress.
Nvidia has done its part for investors, with shares nearly tripling year-to-date. The stock has gained more than 600% over the past five years and looks like an attractive pick for investors with lengthy time horizons.
One area of concern for the juggernaut is the recent chip rules in the United States. The U.S. is currently restricting which of Nvidia’s AI chips can go to China. The ruling stands to hurt Nvidia’s revenue, but leadership is confident.
Nvidia hinted at strengthening demand for its products in an SEC filing in response to the new law. Investors can use the short-term headwinds as an opportunity to get exposure to a promising company.
Amazon (AMZN)
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is an e-commerce giant that has stretched out into many business models, including its highly profitable Amazon Web Services. The company also has a separate robotics fulfillment division that aims to speed up deliveries.
These robots can help Amazon increase its efficiency while lowering costs. The end result can be higher profit margins for the tech conglomerate. Amazon stock can certainly use the boost.
Ignoring a 51% year-to-date gain, Amazon shares have been flat for a few years. The stock has gained 47% throughout the past five years, with all of those gains coming in the current year. Amazon was one of the many tech stocks that got hit hard in 2022.
Amazon’s sales have been picking up lately, and it’s a sign that more stock gains can follow. In the second quarter, Amazon reported 11% year-over-year sales growth. Amazon generated $6.7 billion in net income.
Amazon gives investors exposure to many industries, including robotics. The company is a household name that continues to innovate and look for opportunities to increase profit margins.
Symbotic (SYM)
Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) produces robots used in warehouses to speed up production. The company has large clients such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), and Albertson’s (NYSE:ACI) that use its robotic devices.
A recent partnership with SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) can lead to further gains. The two companies are working on a joint venture that aims to deliver logistics and warehousing robotic solutions to smaller businesses.
This partnership can help Symbotic address companies with smaller budgets and gain market share in the process. At the moment, a Symbotic client must invest millions of dollars in the company’s software and robotics. Minimizing the barrier to entry will make the company’s products and services more accessible.
While the partnership is an exciting component of Symbotic’s long-term growth narrative, investors have had plenty to cheer about. Shares have gained roughly 250% year-to-date and are up by more than 300% ever since the SPAC in less than two years.
Symbotic’s top-line growth is impressive, and the company is closing in on a profitable quarter. When Symbotic flips the switch to profitability, shares can gain significant momentum. If you are looking for robotics stocks, this is a great place to start.
On this date of publication, Marc Guberti held a long position in NVDA. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.