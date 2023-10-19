Google Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest GOOGL Job Cuts

Google layoffs have Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG) company cutting jobs in its news division.
The layoffs include between 40 and 45 Google News employees. The company points out that this is only a small number of its employees and that the cuts are part of its plans to streamline the organization.
These job cuts come at a time when readers are seeking more insight into sensitive matters. That includes the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine as well as the current conflict heating up between Israel and Hamas.
While the Google News layoffs may have some worried that this will affect information about these conflicts, Google says that won’t be the case. The company remains dedicated to providing accurate information to readers with a focus on stopping the spread of misinformation.
Google Joins Layoffs Trend
More companies have been announcing layoffs recently amid a tough economy. That includes inflation affecting businesses, as well as the interest rate increases enacted by the Federal Reserve. That has seen many companies announce job cuts to reduce costs lately.
These also aren’t the first Google layoffs we’ve seen in 2023. The tech giant also cut 12,000 jobs back in January. A more recent series of layoffs resulted in hundreds of workers in its recruiting division losing their jobs.
GOOGL and GOOG stock are up slightly as of Thursday morning.
