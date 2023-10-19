SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

Elon Musk Is Dragging NIO Stock Down Today

Nio fell in sympathy with lower earnings at Tesla

By Dana Blankenhorn, InvestorPlace Contributor Oct 19, 2023, 10:06 am EDT

Advertisement

  • Nio (NIO) led Chinese EV stocks lower in the wake of poor Tesla (TSLA) earnings.
  • For its part, Nio expects to report a loss for the quarter on Nov. 9.
  • The EV maker is also looking to sell branded chips and smartphones.
NIO stock - Elon Musk Is Dragging NIO Stock Down Today

Source: THINK A / Shutterstock.com

Poor earnings at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are taking down other electric vehicle (EV) stocks today. Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock opened on Oct. 19 at $7.76. The market capitalization of $14 billion is more than $1 billion less than it was at the start of trading on Oct. 18.

Nio is due to report its earnings on Nov. 9. Analysts are expecting a loss of 43 cents per share.

Don’t Call Me Tesla

Nio billed itself as the “Tesla of China,” but that’s an insult after Tesla’s latest results.

Tesla reported an operating margin of just 7.6%, with earnings of 66 cents per share instead of the 73 cents expected. This sent shares down 7% overnight, coinciding with China’s trading day.

Other Chinese EV makers traded in New York, like XPeng (NASDAQ:XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), also fell overnight, although Li’s fall was less than 3%.

Nio has long copied Tesla’s strategy of only selling direct. But it’s now eyeing creation of a dealer network in Europe to support its lower-priced “Firefly” car, which comes out in 2025.

Europe’s market shapes up as a key test for all EV makers. Regulators have endorsed the switch to EVs but are leery of Chinese subsidies. They could increase tariffs in response.

Tesla’s price cuts bit into margins of its Chinese competitors this year, with manufacturers cutting wages for assembly workers.

Nio has cut prices and will begin charging for its vaunted battery-swap service. But it shipped just 15,641 cars last month and is a long way from profitability.

Nio’s “Innovation Day” on Oct.17 also hinted at new directions for the company, including branded semiconductors and software sold as a service. Nio has also introduced its own smartphone.

What Happens Next for NIO Stock?

Instead of being the Tesla of China, Nio wants to be the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) of EVs. What analysts want to see, however, is a black bottom line, something it has yet to deliver.

As of this writing, Dana Blankenhorn held a LONG position in AAPL. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Dana Blankenhorn has been a financial and technology journalist since 1978. He is the author of Technology’s Big Bang: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow with Moore’s Law, available at the Amazon Kindle store. Tweet him at @danablankenhorn, connect with him on Mastodon or subscribe to his Substack.

Consumer Discretionary, Automotive, Electric Vehicles

Growth Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/10/elon-musk-is-dragging-nio-stock-down-today/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC