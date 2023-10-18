Why Is Nuzee (NUZE) Stock Down 36% Today?

Nuzee (NASDAQ:NUZE) stock is falling hard on Wednesday as investors react to a public share offering plan from the specialty coffee company.
A press release from Nuzee announces its intention for a proposed public stock offering of NUZE shares. Nuzee hasn’t cemented the finer details of the stock offering. That means we don’t know how many shares it will offer or what they will be priced at.
Even so, investors aren’t often happy about a public stock offering. There’s a couple of reasons for that. The first is that it dilutes the stakes of current investors in the company. This is due to the new shares that are issued in the offering.
Following that, investors aren’t often happy about the pricing of a stock offering. This is due to companies typically offering shares in a stock offering at a significant discount. While the price for NUZE stock in the offering hasn’t been announced yet, investors are preparing for the worst.
NUZE Stock Movement on Wednesday
Nuzee stock is sliding lower today as investors sell shares ahead of the public offering. This has over 12,600 shares of the company’s stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s already above its daily average trading volume of about 12,000 shares.
NUZE stock is down 35.6% as of Wednesday morning.
