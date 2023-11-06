BYON Stock Alert: What to Know as Beyond CEO Steps Down

Beyond (NYSE:BYON) stock is a hot topic among traders on Monday as they react to the company CEO Jonathan Johnson stepping down.
Johnson is also departing the Board of Directors at Beyond. The agreement to step down was a mutual one between him and the board. His departure has the company seeking out a replacement CEO via an external and internal search.
While Beyond is seeking out its next CEO, President David Nielsen is serving in that role temporarily. Chief Financial Officer Adrianne Lee will also expand her responsibilities to “oversee legal and human resources functions in addition to the finance organization.”
Allison Abraham, Chair of the Board of Directors, said the following in a news release:
“Together, Dave and Adrianne have nearly 15 years of experience at the company and have the full support of the Board. They possess the right expertise and talent to lead the organization and drive improved performance while the Board focuses on identifying the new CEO.”
What’s Next for BYON Stock
This change in leadership comes at a time when Beyond is undergoing massive changes. The company previously operated as Overstock.com and changed its name after acquiring Bed Bath & Beyond. It’s bringing together elements from both of these businesses to complete its transformation into Beyond.
BYON stock is down 2.3% as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.