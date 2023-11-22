Why Is PaxMedica (PXMD) Stock Up 57% Today?

PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) stock is climbing higher on Wednesday after the company completed a public offering for its shares.
According to a press release from the company, it’s offering 5,384,615 shares of PXMD stock at a price of $1.30 per share. Each of the shares also comes with a warrant to purchase an additional share. These warrants have an exercise price that matches the stock price in the offering.
The pricing of the stock offering was announced earlier this week and it’s set to close today. This has shares of PXMD stock rebounding after falling during the initial pricing of its shares. That makes sense as the $1.30 per share offering price was below its closing price of $1.75 per share when the offering began.
PaxMedica expects to raise $7 million from this stock offering. It also intends to use roughly $200,000 of these funds to pay back the convertible promissory note held by Lind Global Fund II LP. The rest will be used for development programs and general corporate purposes.
PXMD Stock Movement Today
With all of this news comes heavy trading of PXMD stock on Wednesday. As of this writing, more than 19 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive leap over its daily average trading volume of about 1.2 million shares.
PXMD stock is up 56.8% as of Wednesday morning but is down 96.3% since the start of the year.
