Why Is NextPlay Technologies (NXTP) Stock Up 43% Today?

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) stock is on the rise Monday even without any new news from the technology solutions company.
NextPlay Technologies hasn’t put out any new press releases that would explain today’s rally. It also hasn’t made any filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that give a reason for the rise. Finally, no analysts are offering new coverage of the stock today.
What we can say is that NXTP stock is seeing incredibly heavy trading on Monday. That includes more than 5.6 million shares changing hands as of this writing. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 309,000 shares.
What to Know About NXTP Stock
Investors will keep in mind that NXTP is a penny stock. That comes from its prior closing price of 42 cents and market capitalization of just $2.507 million. These factors open the shares up to the potential for increased volatility.
It’s also worth mentioning that NextPlay Technologies was sent a delisting notice late last month. This has it appealing the decision to give it extra time to regain compliance with listing standards. All of this comes from the late filing of its Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q.
NXTP stock is up 43.4% as of Monday morning. However, the shares were down 82.2% year-to-date as of Friday’s close.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
