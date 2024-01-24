SPOT Stock Jumps as Spotify Starts In-App Purchases

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) stock is getting a boost on Wednesday as it prepares to add in-app purchases to its list of services for customers.
This comes as the European Union (EU) prepares to put into effect its Digital Markets Act (DMA) law in March. This saw its designed to allow for more competition among big tech companies.
In the case of Spotify, it opens the floodgates for in-app purchases. That includes the ability to buy audiobooks through the streaming service.
This is a major win for SPOT stock investors as it gives the company a new source of revenue. Even better is that it gets to avoid Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) restrictive App Store rules. That also means Spotify can more freely advertise its offerings to users of its app.
What’s Next for SPOT Stock?
Spotify may still have to deal with trouble from Apple after adding in-app purchases. The company was forced to allow app installs directly from developers in the U.S. However, it has still been pushing for a percentage of revenue even without those apps being installed through the App Store.
Apple may try to do the same with apps in the EU. If that happens, it could cause more problems and legal battles between the smartphone giant and app developers. Spotify included.
SPOT stock is up 2.5% as of Wednesday morning.
