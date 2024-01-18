Why Is Aravive (ARAV) Stock Down 52% Today?

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) stock is taking a beating on Thursday as the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company prepares for its shares to be delisted from the Nasdaq Exchange.
A press release from Aravive reveals that the company is voluntarily delisting shares of its common stock. This comes after the Nasdaq sent several complaints to it. That includes not complying with its Minimum MVLS Requirement, Minimum MVPHS Requirement or the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.
Aravive says that it intends to file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to enact its delisting. It will do so on Jan. 29 and expects shares of ARAV stock to be delisted on Feb. 8. It will also suspend public reporting obligations at that time.
What’s Next for ARAV Stock
Aravive notes that it has no intention of seeking an additional listing for its shares after leaving the Nasdaq. That makes sense as the company doesn’t expect to be around for much longer.
The Board of Directors at Aravive approved the voluntary dissolution and liquidation of the company last week. This will see the Board transfer all assets “through an assignment for the benefit of creditors.”
Today’s news has some 5.9 million shares of ARAV stock changing hands. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is below that at 4 million shares. The stock is also down 52.3% on Thursday morning.
