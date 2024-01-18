Why Is Marpai (MRAI) Stock Up 27% Today?

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) stock is heading higher on Thursday after the technology-driven healthcare company announced a securities purchase agreement.
According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Marpai is issuing and selling shares to company insiders. That includes HillCour Investment Fund, LLC, CEO Damien Lamendola, chairman Yaron Eitan and director Robert Pons.
That agreement covers the sale of 1,322,100 shares of MRAI stock to these insiders. The stock is being sold for $0.9201 per share. This is its consolidated closing bid price from Tuesday.
MRAI Stock Insider Trading Details
Here’s all of the insider buying of MRAI stock revealed via SEC filings yesterday.
- CEO Lamendola acquired 1.1 million shares of the company’s stock.
- Chairman Eitan purchased 210,000 shares of MRAI stock.
- Director Pons bought 62,100 shares of MRAI.
- Director Charles Dendy obtained 50,000 of the company’s shares.
- Director Rosario Calabrese acquired 50,000 shares of MRAI.
This news brings with it strong trading of MRAI stock on Thursday with some 2 million units on the move. That’s closing in on the company’s daily average trading volume of about 2.7 million shares.
MRAI stock is up 26.6% as of Thursday morning!
Investors looking for all of the latest stock market stories are going to want to stick around!
We have the most recent stock market coverage traders need for Thursday! Among that is why shares of Lytus Technologies (NASDAQ:LYT) stock is up, the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning and more. All of that news is ready to go at the links below!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Why Is Lytus Technologies (LYT) Stock Up 125% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday
- UBS Just Issued a Critical Warning on Ford (F) Stock
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed