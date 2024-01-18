Why Is Lytus Technologies (LYT) Stock Up 125% Today?

Lytus Technologies (NASDAQ:LYT) stock is on the rise Thursday despite a lack of news from the India-based platform services company.
There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why shares of LYT stock are up today. On that same note, no analysts are offering new coverage on Thursday that would cause the stock to rally like it is.
Even without news, shares of LYT stock are climbing alongside heavy trading. This has more than 37 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 435,000 shares.
One thing investors will want to keep in mind is Lytus Technologies is a penny stock. That comes from its low closing price of just 9 cents and market capitalization of only $3.843 million.
Here’s Why That Matters to LYT Stock
Being a penny stock opens Lytus Technologies up to certain vulnerabilities. That includes potential manipulation by certain types of traders. This is more common outside of normal trading hours, like what’s happening with the shares this morning.
If LYT stock is being targeted for a pump and dump, investors will want to be careful about taking a stake in the company. While the shares are up now, it might not be long before they come back down again.
LYT stock is up 124.7% as of Thursday morning.
