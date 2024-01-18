Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic this morning as we check out all of the winners and losers on Thursday!
The news moving stocks this morning includes securities purchase agreements, an acquisition, a share offering and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Lytus Technologies (NASDAQ:LYT) stock is rocketing more than 135% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) shares are soaring close to 32% with a securities purchase agreement.
- Deep Medicine Acquisition (NASDAQ:DMAQ) stock is surging over 29% on Thursday morning.
- Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) shares are increasing more than 24% on Thursday.
- Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) stock is rising over 23% with a securities purchase agreement.
- Castellum (NYSEMKT:CTM) shares are climbing more than 22% this morning.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock is gaining over 22% alongside continued volatility for the shares.
- Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) shares are jumping close to 22% with strong early morning trading.
- Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) stock is heading over 18% higher on Thursday morning.
- M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) shares are up more than 16% after announcing Sekisui House is acquiring it.
10 Top Losers
- Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) stock is crashing over 52% as it prepares to be delisted.
- Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares are plummeting more than 25% after announcing a one-for-40 reverse stock split.
- Newcourt Acquisition (NASDAQ:NCAC) stock is diving over 21% after updating its merger plans.
- Warrantee (NASDAQ:WRNT) shares are tumbling 18% on Thursday morning.
- Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR) stock is taking a more than 16% beating after appointing a new president.
- Airspan Networks (NYSEMKT:MIMO) shares are decreasing over 16% following a massive rally yesterday.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock is dropping more than 16% on possible share offering plans.
- BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) shares are slipping over 16% following a stockholder update.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) stock is dipping more than 15% on Thursday morning.
- DMK Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMK) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 14%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.