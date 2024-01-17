Why Is Airspan Networks (MIMO) Stock Up 250% Today?

A previously relatively unknown penny stock is taking the market by storm today. Airspan Networks Holdings (NYSEMKT:MIMO) skyrocketed this morning on news that it is offering a comprehensive package, marking its foray into the utilities market. According to a statement released by Airspan, the hardware and software producer has put together an offering for customers that features not only the consumer device but “the RAN (Radio Access Network), and the core network, seamlessly controlled by a single software platform.” After a month of remaining stagnant, this is a much-needed catalyst for MIMO stock, but the question remains: Will this growth even be remotely sustainable?
What’s Happening With MIMO Stock
When a penny stock that hadn’t seen any real growth in months suddenly catches fire, it’s hard not to notice. Today, MIMO stock began rising as soon as markets opened. While it hasn’t retained all of the day’s early momentum, shares are still up roughly 250% for the day. This comes after many consecutive weeks of very little price action from MIMO.
Part of today’s news is that Airspan is joining forces with both GCT Semiconductor and the 450 MHz Alliance to further its work across the radio frequency and communication networks spaces. However, the announcement of its comprehensive package, which Airspan claims will “revolutionize the industry,” is likely the biggest catalyst pushing MIMO stock up. Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Henrik Smith-Petersen issued the following statement:
“We are incredibly excited to strengthen our position into the Utilities market. Our end-to-end solution, combined with our partnership with GCT and membership in the 450MHz Alliance, positions Airspan as a key player in delivering cutting-edge wireless solutions for the utilities sector. We are committed to providing utilities companies with the tools they need to enhance their operations and meet the evolving demands of their customers.”
Even with this positive outlook, it is unclear if Airspan’s growth will be sustainable. As InvestorPlace‘s Louis Navellier notes, the company’s valuation has plummeted over the past two years, falling from $700 million to $1.2 million. As such, MIMO stock is likely to continue falling as momentum from this news begins to fade.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.