Why Is DatChat (DATS) Stock Down 37% Today?

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock is falling hard on Wednesday after the company announced a proposed public offering for its shares.
That public offering has DatChat selling 972,972 shares of DATS stock for $1.85 per share. It also includes a 45-day option for underwriters to acquire another 145,945 shares of its stock at the offering price.
DatChat is expecting gross proceeds of $1.8 million from the stock offering before discounts and other offering expenses. Investors will also note that EF Hutton LLC is serving as the sole book-runner for the stock offering.
What This Means for DATS Stock
A public stock offering means that DatChat is increasing its total number of outstanding shares. Doing so dilutes the stakes of current investors in the company. That’s one reason why shares of DATS stock are falling today.
To go along with that, the public offering price likely isn’t being received well by investors. $1.85 per share is a significant discount over its prior closing price of $3.18 per share. With that pricing, it makes sense that the stock would drop closer to the offering price.
DATS stock is down 37.1% as of Wednesday morning as some 420,000 shares change hands. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 399,000 shares.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.