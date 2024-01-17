Why Is RiskOn International (ROI) Stock Up 15% Today?

RiskOn International (NASDAQ:ROI) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday as the gaming platform and metaverse company is experiencing heavy trading of its shares this morning.
That strong early morning trading has more than 21 million shares of ROI stock on the move as of this writing. That’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 6.9 million shares.
That increased trading activity comes without any news from RiskOn International. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain the rally. Additionally, there is no new analyst coverage of ROI stock that would act as a catalyst for today’s movement.
One thing traders will want to make note of is ROI being a penny stock. This comes from RiskOn International’s low closing price of 15 cents per share and market capitalization of only $528,665.
Why That Matters to ROI Stock
Penny stocks can often suffer manipulation from certain types of traders. These investors will pump up the price of the stock before dumping it for profits. This also is more likely to happen outside of normal trading hours.
It may be that this is what’s going on with ROI stock today. If so, it makes it a risky investment for traders as the shares could see a major downturn in the near future. Keep that in mind before taking a stake in the company.
ROI stock is up 14.8% as of Wednesday morning.
