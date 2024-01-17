Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time for a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday morning as we check out all of the latest news today!
Moving stocks this morning are a canceled dividend, expanded partnership, proposed public offering and more.
Let’s dive into that new
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock is rocketing more than 46% with extremely heavy trading this morning.
- RiskOn International (NASDAQ:ROI) shares are soaring over 33% alongside incredibly strong pre-market trading.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock is surging close to 24% with heavy early morning trading today.
- Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) shares are gaining more than 12% after announcing an expanded partnership.
- LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) stock is increasing over 12% after falling yesterday on canceled special dividend plans.
- Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) shares are rising more than 12% on Wednesday morning.
- Ocean Biomedical (NASDAQ:OCEA) stock is jumping over 11% this morning.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares are heading more than 10% on Wednesday.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ:ZAPP) stock is climbing over 9% this morning.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) are up more than 9% as China’s stock market struggles.
10 Top Losers
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock is crashing over 59% after a rally yesterday.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares are plummeting more than 33% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) stock is diving over 26% on Wednesday morning.
- Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) shares are tumbling more than 23% after amending a purchase agreement.
- Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) stock is taking an over 15% beating on Wednesday morning.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares are sliding more than 13% this morning.
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) stock is decreasing over 13% after its merger plans were blocked.
- Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW) shares are dropping more than 12% on Wednesday morning.
- Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) stock is declining over 12% today.
- Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10% alongside interim clinical trial results.
