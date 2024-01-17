Why Is Meta Materials (MMAT) Stock Up 38% Today?

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday alongside extremely heavy trading of its shares this morning.
MMAT stock is seeing major movements during pre-market hours today. That has more than 54 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, Meta Materials’ daily average trading volume is closer to 10.5 million shares.
It’s worth mentioning that this rally and heavy trading come without any clear news concerning the smart materials company. That includes a lack of press releases or filings from Meta Materials. There’s also no new analyst coverage of the stock that would cause today’s rise.
One thing that investors will want to keep in mind about Meta Materials is its penny stock status. That comes from its low closing price of 7 cents and a market capitalization of $40.99 million.
What That Means for MMAT Stock
Being a penny stock opens Meta Materials up to certain vulnerabilities. That includes manipulation by certain traders. That may be what’s happening with MMAT stock this morning.
If that’s true, investors will want to be careful about taking a stake in the company today. Penny stocks that rally without news are often targets of pump and dumps. That means unlucky investors could be stuck holding the bag.
MMAT stock is up 37.9% as of Wednesday morning.
