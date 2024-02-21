NVDA Stock Alert: Nvidia Teams Up With Nokia for Mobile Networks

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is in the news today after the company announced a partnership with Nokia (NYSE:NOK) for wireless networks.
This agreement has the graphics card company agreeing to assist the wireless company with its artificial intelligence (AI) plans. Nokia intends to outfit its data centers with Nvidia technology to offer certain AI benefits to its customers.
A big focus of this is Nokia’s Cloud RAN solutions. That will see it use the Nvidia Grace CPU for Layer 2+ processing. It will also use NVDA GPUs for AI and vRAN acceleration. The company notes this will open it up to setting up AI-RAN.
Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said the following about the team-up with Nvidia:
“This is an important collaboration with NVIDIA that will explore how artificial intelligence can play a transformative role in the future of our industry. It is a further example of our anyRAN approach that is helping to make Cloud RAN a commercial reality.”
NVDA and NOK Stock Movement Today
NVDA stock is down 1.2% as of Wednesday morning, with some 4 million shares traded. Its daily average trading volume is well above that at 44.8 million shares.
NOK stock is up slightly as of this writing, with over 1.5 million units changing hands. Its daily average trading volume is higher than this at about 16.4 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.