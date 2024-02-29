Solana Price Predictions: Where Will the SOL Crypto Go Next in 2024?

Solana (SOL-USD) price predictions are heating up on Thursday as traders wonder what’s next for the crypto after its token surpassed the $100 mark!
Solana and volatility have been hand in hand since the token started seeing extreme trading at the end of December 2023. That activity is still ongoing as the crypto market experiences a recent boom.
Behind this boom is Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and its rally higher. This has the crypto trading for around $63,000. That’s a massive win for traders, as it has BTC closing in on its all-time high of around $69,000, which was set back in November 2021.
If BTC can keep the momentum going, it could lead to further rallies for other cryptos. That has some traders wondering what’s next for SOL. Let’s check out some recent Solana price predictions below!
Solana Price Predictions
- One source claims that SOL could undergo a rally that has it reaching $600 per token over the long term.
- Another price prediction has the price of Solana possibly climbing to $500 with its latest rally.
- Our last price estimate for SOL says it could surpass its current record high of $260 in 2024.
To add context to these price predictions, Solana is currently trading for about $131.48 as of this writing. That’s after the token rallied 13.9% over the previous 24-hour period.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.