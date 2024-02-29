Dogecoin Price Predictions: How High the DOGE Crypto Could Soar in 2024

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) price predictions are worth checking out on Thursday as the meme token is rallying alongside other major cryptos!
The increase in Dogecoin’s price recently comes alongside a rally for Bitcoin (BTC-USD). BTC is a giant among cryptos and any movement it sees is often reflected on other tokens.
That’s why investors in DOGE are excited today. Bitcoin is trading for around $63,000 per token, which is a major comeback after weakness these last two years. This also has traders excited for it to surpass its previous all-time high of about $69,000 set back in November 2021.
This has traders testing out other blockchains as well. That includes Ethereum (ETH-USD), which is another of the big cryptos. Dogecoin runs off of the Ethereum blockchain, which helps explain why the token is rising today.
With all of that in mind, let’s check out the latest Dogecoin price predictions below!
Dogecoin Price Predictions
- DOGE is rallying up to about 13 cents right now and may be able to reach 15 cents before that ends.
- A more bullish estimate claims that the price of Dogecoin could climb as high as $1 per token alongside a meme rally.
- An even more bull estimate calls for the crypto to climb to $2 if BTC continues its current rally above its all-time high.
To put these price predictions in perspective, DOGE is trading for about $0.1315 as of this writing. That comes alongside a 33.9% rally over the last 24 hours.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.