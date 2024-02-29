SPECIAL REPORT The Top 7 Stocks for 2024

Pepe Price Predictions: Will the Latest Crypto Rally Take Meme Coin PEPE Higher?

Pepe price predictions claim more gains are coming

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 29, 2024, 11:05 am EST

  • Pepe (PEPE) price predictions are a hot topic on Thursday.
  • That’s due to a Bitcoin (BTC) rally sending meme tokens higher.
  • This has some sources predicting further gains for PEPE this year.
Source: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock

Pepe (PEPE-USD) price predictions are worth keeping an eye on as investors in the crypto space celebrate a recent rally.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is behind the latest crypto surge as the leading token is now worth roughly $63,000. That has it inching ever closer to its all-time high of about $69,000 per coin, which it reached back in November 2021.

This is fueling a crypto rally over the last couple of days and meme coins have been seeing strong gains. Meme tokens are easy to obtain due to their low entry point. That makes them a popular trade among certain investors who want to enter and exit tokens with ease.

The recent rally has Pepe claiming the number three spot among meme tokens as of this writing. This puts it behind more popular meme tokens Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) and Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD).

Now that we know why Pepe is rising today, let’s check out the latest price predictions for the meme token below!

Pepe Price Predictions

To give these price predictions some weight, PEPE was trading for $0.000003001 as of Thursday morning. The token is down slightly over the prior 24 hours but also recently jumped more than 100%.

On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

