Pepe Price Predictions: Will the Latest Crypto Rally Take Meme Coin PEPE Higher?

Pepe (PEPE-USD) price predictions are worth keeping an eye on as investors in the crypto space celebrate a recent rally.
Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is behind the latest crypto surge as the leading token is now worth roughly $63,000. That has it inching ever closer to its all-time high of about $69,000 per coin, which it reached back in November 2021.
This is fueling a crypto rally over the last couple of days and meme coins have been seeing strong gains. Meme tokens are easy to obtain due to their low entry point. That makes them a popular trade among certain investors who want to enter and exit tokens with ease.
The recent rally has Pepe claiming the number three spot among meme tokens as of this writing. This puts it behind more popular meme tokens Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) and Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD).
Now that we know why Pepe is rising today, let’s check out the latest price predictions for the meme token below!
Pepe Price Predictions
- One estimate claims that, if Pepe can keep its current momentum going, it could reach $0.003.
- Another estimate includes a $0.00000559 average price prediction for PEPE in 2024.
- Our last price prediction for Pepe claims the token could end 2024 with an average value of $0.00000425.
To give these price predictions some weight, PEPE was trading for $0.000003001 as of Thursday morning. The token is down slightly over the prior 24 hours but also recently jumped more than 100%.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.